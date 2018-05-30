Flywheel Sports comes to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flywheel Sports is coming to Denver with their first studio opening at the Union Station on 1900 17th Street. It will have a 54-bike state of the art cycling stadium. It will feature the Torqboard which displays the Power Score in class and shows riders how they stack up to others in the class. Each Flywheel is also equipped with the TechPack, allowing riders to view real-time performance data throughout the ride. The new studio will also feature the Precision Training Studio which will offer FlyFIT, new off the bike workouts. Also look into the Fywheel's FLY Anywhere Bike. Users can access live workouts or on demand. Down below are events leading up to the grand opening.

June 9th: FLYfit from 9am - 10am

at Lululemon Highlands

Address: 3420 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Cost of your event: complimentary

Where do viewers get tickets? RSVP to unionstation@flywheelsports.com

June 20th: Summer Solstice Rooftop Ride, 6 - 8p at Kimpton BORN Hotel

Address: 1600 Wewatta St, Denver, CO 80202

Cost of your event: $30 tickets, includes workout + bites + sips

Where do viewers get tickets? RSVP to unionstation@flywheelsports.com

June 30th: Crunch x Brunch from 10am - 11am

at 10 Barrel Brewery in RiNo

Address: 2620 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost of your event: $20

Where do viewers get tickets? RSVP to unionstation@flywheelsports.com