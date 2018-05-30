Driver in Denver hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian arrested

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian last week, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

Isaac Paz, 22, for the crash that killed 59-year-old Victor Barela near West Evans Avenue and South Bryant Street in southwest Denver about 12:45 a.m. Friday.

The Colorado Bureau of investigation issued a Medina Alert for a 2001 red Chevrolet sedan.

Paz is being held for investigation of duty in an accident involving death, driving without a valid driver’s license and driving without proof of insurance.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.