Crane collapses onto homes near Ft. Lauderdale, 2 injured

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Several homes were damaged when a crane collapsed in a neighborhood near Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Wednesday afternoon.

two people were injured — the crane operator and an occupant of one of the homes.

The crane was working to erect a power pole for Florida Power and Light when it toppled over. It’s not clear what happened to cause it to fall.