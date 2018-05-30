Brighton middle school teacher charged with 4 counts of sexual assault on a child

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A middle school teacher in Brighton has been charged with four counts of sexual assault on a child, the 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young announced on Wednesday.

Rory Seeman, a teacher at Overland Trail Middle School, is charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and two counts of sexual assault on a child.

Seeman allegedly assaulted two 7th grade girls, then ages 11 and 12, between August and November last year.

A preliminary hearing for Seeman will be set in Adams County Court at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.