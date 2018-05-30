× Afternoon storms, above average temps ahead for Wednesday

The chance for afternoon thunderstorms returns across the Front Range on Wednesday. Expect a quiet morning, with clouds gradually building through the midday and early afternoon hours. Storms will first develop over the mountains, then move east throughout the afternoon and early evening. Storms today may be strong to severe, producing damaging wind and large hail. The tornado threat is low across Colorado today. Temperatures will also be a few degree warmer than Tuesday, with highs topping off in the low 80s.

Conditions will dry out overnight as lows drop into the lower 50s. Thursday will start off quiet with plenty of sunshine. Expect a cloud or two through the afternoon with dry conditions and highs in the upper 80s.

Our warming trend will continue for the first weekend of June. Highs on Friday will reach the low 90s with a mostly sunny sky. We’ll stay in the 80s Saturday and Sunday with increasing clouds to end the weekend. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out for Sunday afternoon.

An early preview of next week looks warm and quiet, as highs stay above average in the 80-90s. Dry conditions look to remain across the state, with only a slight chance for a shower or two on Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.