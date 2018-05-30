3 people shot at 6th and Perry in Denver

DENVER — At least least three people were shot near 6th Avenue and Perry Street in Denver on Wednesday afternoon, Denver police said.

The three victims were transported to an area hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police have closed streets in the area as they search for a suspect or suspects. No description was immediately available.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on scene to find out more. Refresh this page for the latest.