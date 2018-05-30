12-year-old boy missing since Sunday in Aurora found safe

AURORA, Colo. — A 12-year-old Aurora boy who had been missing since Sunday night has been found, the Aurora Police Department said

Lucas Vaughan was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday near the 2300 block of South Dawson Way. He was believed to have run away from home.

Police said the boy was found Wednesday morning, that he is safe and he will be reunited with his family.

Police did not say where the boy was found or elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.