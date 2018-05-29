Upcoming job fair seeks future law enforcement officers

DENVER — If you’ve dreamed of a career in law enforcement, now is your time to get face-to-face with industry officials looking to hire.

The region’s largest law enforcement hiring event is scheduled to take place on June 19 at the Courtyard Marriott Cherry Creek on Colorado Boulevard.

The hiring expo encompasses organizations from much of the Greater Denver region and will allow job seekers to meet with officials from multiple agencies.

Job seekers should arrive dressed in professional attire with resumes in hand. The event is free and attendees can preregister online.