What: Taste of Fort Collins

When: June 8th-10th

Where: Washington Park, Old Town Fort Collins (click for map)

The Taste of Fort Collins is a community celebration with family-friendly activities that are perfect for Northern Coloradans’ active lifestyle. This three-day festival offers attendees food from local and national restaurants, entertainment from regionally and internationally acclaimed musicians, and an eclectic display of fine artisans work as well as the region’s best crafters.

Musical acts include:

Friday – William Michael Morgan

Saturday – Eddie Money

Saturday – Everlast

Sunday – Judah & the Lion

Advanced Tickets

2-Day Pass: $25 *Valid for any 2 days of your choice

$25 *Valid for any 2 days of your choice Weekend Pass: $30

Day Passes:

Single day passes are only available day of at any of our entry gates

Single-day passes are $5 for Friday’s show

On Saturday and Sunday, single day passes are $10 until 3pm and $15 after 3pm

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.