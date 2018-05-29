Storms depart as heat returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have a few thunderstorms move through metro Denver early this evening with most storms heading east by 7PM. I can't rule out small hail with a storm. However, the better chance for stronger storms will be east of the city.

Thunderstorms will linger on the eastern plains of Colorado until about 9PM before ending. These storms will have a chance to become severe with hail, lightning & gusty wind. The severe set up does NOT look as active as what we saw on Memorial Day. And, the main threat will be hail and not tornadoes.

We will have another chance for afternoon storms on Wednesday. The timing looks similar with afternoon storms moving through Denver and the evening storms lasting on the eastern plains. Again, a few severe storms will be possible mainly east of the city. But, all storms will be capable of producing lightning, wind & hail.

The weather pattern after Wednesday look to be mainly dry and temperatures look to warm up quickly into the 80s & 90s. The only day that will be slightly cooler is Saturday. Otherwise, summer heat and dry conditions look to dominant heading into June.

