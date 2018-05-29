Ski Cooper – 2018 Season

Posted 11:18 am, May 29, 2018

Ski Cooper is all about pure, authentic, down-to-earth skiing.  Our mountain offers you 39 trails served by 4 lifts, spanning 400 lift-served acres.  And if you’re in the mood for an even bigger adventure, our snowcat skiing tours on Chicago Ridge deliver you long, epic runs on 2,600 acres of wide-open powder bowls and glades.

