Severe storms possible again with mild temperatures

DENVER -- The far eastern Plains still dealt with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning after 2-3 inches of rain already fell.

Showers and storms will clear off to the northeast through the morning.

Denver started Tuesday out with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will climb to the mid-70s with a 20 percent chance of storms.

The best chances for storms will be on the eastern Plains and northern Front Range.

Afternoon storm chances will stay in the forecast for Wednesday with high temperatures climbing back into the 80s.

Drier weather will move in on Thursday and will stay through the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s to end the week.

