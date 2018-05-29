Security guard stabbed to death inside Denver parking garage

DENVER – FOX31 has new information about a security guard killed while patrolling a popular downtown Denver parking garage.

Denver Police arrested 33-year-old Caleb Schroeder on Friday night, in connection to the crime. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Scott Tice.

Tice was employed by Allied Universal Security. He was working the overnight shift in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts garage, near 13th and Arapahoe.

Officers say Schroeder stabbed the security guard with a pocket knife, around 5 a.m. Friday morning, and then robbed him.

Police said Tice was stabbed in the neck. His work-issued cell phone was stolen.

Officers combed through hours of surveillance video from the garage. Detectives identified Schroeder as a person of interest.

According to the probable cause affidavit, obtained by FOX31, Schroeder was captured on camera going in and out of the garage at the time of the murder.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday night, police say Tice’s cell phone pinged in the area of Colfax and Chambers in Aurora.

Detectives noticed a man fitting the suspect description. He was walking just a few feet from the Aurora police station on Montview.

When police approached, they said they found blood on Schroeder’s shirt as well as a bloody pocket knife. The arrest papers said “Capt. Redfearn observed Mr. Schroeder to have an Allied security badge pinned to the strap of his backpack.”

FOX 31 reached out to the victim’s family, and at this time they are asking for privacy.

Angela Burrell, Public Relations Manager with Allied Universal, confirmed over the phone that Tice was their employee. When asked how long Tice was employed with the company, Burrell would not comment further.

Schroeder is being held without bond.