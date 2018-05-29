× Police identify man suspected of yelling homophobic slurs, stabbing gay couple

DENVER — A man has been arrested for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and stabbing two gay men as they left a nightclub, the Denver Police Department said.

The couple, Christopher Huizar and Gabriel Roman, were leaving The Church nightclub at 1160 Lincoln St. just after midnight Sunday when they were confronted by Dylan Payne, according to a probable cause statement.

Huizar and Roman told police that Payne began to yell homophobic slurs at them, then attacked them while yelling at them as the couple walked down 11th Avenue holding hands.

Payne then allegedly used a folding pocketknife, causing serious injuries to both men.

The couple ran away from Payne, collapsing in the parking lot of a 7/11 store at Santa Fe Drive and West 11th Avenue. where bystanders called 911.

Huizar was stabbed once in the throat and Roman suffered several deep slashes in his back and hand.

Payne was placed on a hold at Denver Health Medical Center for first-degree assault.