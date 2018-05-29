NFL player graduates medical school, becomes first active player with medical degree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif missed the team’s OTA practice on Tuesday – but he had a pretty great excuse.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University’s medical school on Tuesday. He becomes the first active NFL player to hold a medical degree and hopes to have it on the back of his jersey.

“I want to put Duvernay-Tardif M.D. on my jersey,” he told the Kansas City Star in February. “I’ve already started a conversation with the league office and they say that anything is possible.”

This is it! Today I become a doctor! It also marks the beginning of a great new adventure for all 2018 graduates of @mcgillu Faculty of Medicine. #LDTMD #graduation #passion #nfl #chiefs pic.twitter.com/j4oD1BCuXJ — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) May 29, 2018

The Chiefs picked Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, but despite playing at a smaller Canadian school, he quickly earned a starting job. But he never gave up his pursuit of medicine, spending time each offseason doing school work and hospital rotations.

Duvernay-Tardif posted a photo of himself on social media after commencement wearing a lab coat with “Dr. Duvernay-Tardif” across the back and his No. 76 in Chiefs colors. “This is it!” he said. “Today I become a doctor! It also marks the beginning of a great new adventure.”

Duvernay-Tardif plans to begin his medical career after his playing days are over. He signed a $41.25 million, five-year contract to remain with the Chiefs last offseason.