× Jefferson County residents want county to act on RV sewage stream

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A stream of raw sewage is creating a smelly mess in a neighborhood near Littleton. The nuisance, coming from unwanted RV tenants, has left homeowners frustrated.

Neighbors in the area told the FOX31 Problem Solvers Jefferson County is not acting fast enough to keep the neighborhood clean and safe.

Viewer video sent to FOX31 shows what neighbors say is human waste running along a residential street near South Simms Street and West Bowles Avenue.

“We see the feces and the bloody pee floating down the street,” one neighbor said.

The nasty stream leads to an RV parked in the backyard of a home in the 11100 block of West Arbor Drive in unincorporated Jefferson County.

“This is where our kids play,” a concerned mom said.

A mystery woman has been camping in the backyard for about three weeks, according to neighbors who have documented complaints to the county. They say the RV tenant– along with her regular visitors– have been illegally dumping and stinking up the neighborhood.

“The smell was atrocious,” the neighbor said. “We had multiple neighbors calling it in.”

Calls to the county’s sheriff’s office, health department and zoning officials hadn’t solved the problem as of late Tuesday. The homeowner, who is allowing the RV tenant to stay in her backyard, could not be reached for comment.

On Saturday, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responded to the home on the 11100 block of West Arbor Drive. A sheriff’s incident report states the woman inside the RV wouldn’t come out and nothing could be done without probable cause to search the RV and make an arrest.

“We typically respond to these types of issues quickly and will be coordinating with the JeffCo Sheriff’s Office in the response,” Jefferson County spokeswoman Kate McIntyre said in a written response on Tuesday.

Neighbors told FOX31 the current RV is the second that has set up camp in the backyard over the past two years.