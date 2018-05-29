× Jack’s Stands

Good Times All-Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard announced its seasonal partnership with Jack’s Stands.

The lemonades will be served at all Good Times locations across Colorado and flavors will include classic, strawberry, mango and cherry. At select Good Times locations, Jack will be serving lemonade at his stand alongside other young entrepreneurs. As of now, the lemonades are only a summer special at Good Times, but Scott says there’s a possibility the company may introduce the products as regular menu items.