‘Dangerous’ inmate escapes from state prison near Canon City

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate considered dangerous escaped from the state prison near Canon City, the Colorado Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

Michael Onorato, 37, was last seen at the Four Mile Correctional Center about 2 a.m. Tuesday wearing a green inmate outfit.

He was not seen during the 3 a.m. inmate count.

He’s described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has grown out his hair and has facial hair.

Onorato was imprisoned for motor vehicle theft, drug abuse and robbery in Denver and Larimer counties.

He was on an outside work crew at a cow dairy when he went missing.

The sheriff’s office said Onorato should be considered dangerous and that he should not be approached.

Anyone with any information should call the fugitive tip line at 866-873-6305, the command center at 719-226-4001 or local law enforcement.