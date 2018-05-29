Food Bank of the Rockies teams with Aurora schools to provide meals to students this summer

AURORA, Colo. — Food Bank of the Rockies and Aurora Public Schools are partnering up to make sure local students don’t go hungry this summer.

The summer food program provides free breakfast and lunch to children up to age 18 at approved sites like schools, rec centers, and churches.

According to the Food Bank of the Rockies, 1 in 6 children in Colorado don’t know where they will find their next meal and this program could make all the difference for some kids.

You can find out where the free summer meals will be using an interactive map on the USDA’s website.