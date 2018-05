× Fire damages house in Arvada

ARVADA — Fire caused major damage to a house in Arvada late Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke was billowing from the neighborhood near West 66th Place and Estes just before 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters could be seen attacking the fire from the front of the house, flames had already spread inside the home. The smoke could be seen for miles around.

Arvada Fire indicated there were no injuries reported.

It’s not known yet how the fire started.