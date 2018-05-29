Final day for public to have input on I-25 expansion between Castle Rock, Monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Tuesday is the final day for the public to sound off on the expansion plan of Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument.

The plan by the Colorado Department of Transportation is to add toll lanes on the interstate northbound and southbound.

The controversial project would cost $350 million to widen the 18-mile stretch.

The toll lanes would work the same as the toll lanes on Highway 36 and Interstate 25 north of Denver.

The price would vary depending on the time of day, costing between $1 and $3.

CDOT said the lanes would make the interstate flow smoother and give people the option to use the new lanes or not.

Comments can be left on CDOT's website. CDOT is hoping to begin construction by the end of the year.