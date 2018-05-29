Dog kisses firefighter who rescued him from roof of house

WELLS, Maine — A dog rescue from Maine ended in some sweet “thank you kisses.”

The dog in Wells, Maine got out of a home through a window and was trapped on the roof of the home. A concerned citizen who passed by saw the dog and notified authorities and stood by to make sure nothing happened to him while they were on the way.

“Thank you kisses to Captain Nawfel! It’s pawsatively love! Is there anything more stunning than an animal expressing gratitude?!” the Wells Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you to all that called and helped save him,” the department added.