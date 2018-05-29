Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician, and Director of Product Development for MyChelle Dermaceuticals shares 3 DIY summer beauty hacks we all need to know.

DIY Hydrating Hair Mask Recipe

1 cup Organic Coconut Oil - Melted

1 tbsp. Organic Argan Oil

1 tsp Organic Tea Tree Oil

Melt coconut oil and combine all ingredients. Apply mixture to damp hair working through the scalp and strands. Apply enough, so the hair is thoroughly coated with the mixture. Wrap your hair in a shower cap or warm towel and leave on for up to an hour.

Rinse, shampoo, and rinse again through the ends, condition as usual. Your hair will feel silky soft, and you can do this treatment every week for best results.

DIY Quick relief aloe ice cubes recipe (12 total cubes)

1 ½ cup aloe (squeezed from plant)

1 tbsp. Organic Jojoba Oil

Combine all ingredients, pour into a single serving ice cube or candy tray. Freeze 2 hours and use as needed for quick relief. (stores up to 3 months)

DIY Exfoliating Sugar Body Scrub – Perfect to use before applying self-tanners.

1½ cup Raw Sugar

½ cup Cane Sugar

¼ cup Coffee Grounds

1/8 cup Lemon Juice

2 tbsp. Raw Coconut Oil

Blend the melted coconut oil and lemon juice. Mix raw sugar, cane sugar, and coffee grounds and pour into the juice mixture. Blend into a thick paste and slather on the skin for instant smoothing and softening body treatment. Rinse and follow with your favorite self-tanning solution.

