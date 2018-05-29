DIA to break ground on $160 million expansion project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver International Airport will break ground Tuesday on a massive expansion that officials hope will ease some of the congestion.

The biggest change will be the addition of 39 gates spread out at each concourse to bring the total to 150.

The airport is also set to undergo significant changes to the main terminal, with changes to ticket counters, drop-off curbs and a new security system.

The Denver City Council approved the most recent changes in November, city a need to relieve some of the congestion.

When DIA was built in the 1990s, it was designed to handle up to 50 million passengers a year. The airport last year serviced about 58 million passengers a year.

“We’re seeing that trend line simply go up, and so we have to match that by making physical investments in the structure on the ground, not only in the gates, but also in the terminal, on the roads and bridges we’re responsible for maintaining," an airport spokesman said.

The biggest concern from critics is that more gates mean more flights that translate into more people and longer security lines.

Airport officials are working on plans to address that, specifically by upgrading the train system that runs between concourses.

The $160 million plan would allow officials to replace 16 train cars and add 10 new ones.

The new gates and other changes are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.