DIA breaks ground on 39 new gates, a $1.5 billion project

DENVER - Denver International Airport is already the 5th busiest airport in the country, and soon it could be even busier. Tuesday, construction crews officially broke ground on the new gate expansion project, which will add 39 new gates by spring of 2021.

The $1.5 billion project is expected to be a big economic driver.

“The airport has experienced a tremendous increase in passengers, setting yet another record over the past year with more than 61 million passengers. This is Colorado’s No. 1 economic engine and we have worked hard to make it stronger by adding 11 new airlines, 13 new international destinations and 28 new domestic destinations since 2011. Today, the airport’s success is outgrowing the building and the enhanced capacity that comes with these new gates will allow for more flights, more destinations and more options for those traveling to and from Denver, all of which keeps Colorado’s economy strong,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

The mayor says the more Denver is connected to the world, the more businesses will come here, the way Panasonic came after direct flights to Tokyo started.

Construction will take place at the end of each concourse, and is not expected to affect travelers.

But when the construction is complete, they will notice new restaurants , concessions and even outdoor patios.

Airport leaders say the new gates provide a chance for all of the airlines to grow and new airlines to come to Denver.

Here is a breakdown of the 39 gate locations.