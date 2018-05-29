× Have an Amazon Echo? Get Colorado news and weather with Alexa

DENVER — Local news from FOX31 and Channel 2, plus Pinpoint Weather forecasts for communities across Colorado are now available with Amazon Alexa, the web-connected voice service that lets you to ask questions and get information read to you.

You can get forecasts from the meteorologists at FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 on the Amazon Echo – the voice-controlled speakers for your home – plus other devices with Alexa built in. And anchors from FOX31 & Channel 2 can give you an update on the headlines.

Now, news updates and your local forecast are available anytime as part of Alexa’s “Flash Briefing” news update.

Short news updates, and forecasts for six local areas in Colorado are updated multiple times each day, so you can get the latest news and weather for where you live, anytime.

How to add FOX31 & Channel 2 to your Flash Briefing

1) Make sure your Echo (or other Alexa device) is set up and running.

2) Open the Alexa app on your phone, or go to http://alexa.amazon.com.

3) In the app, select “Skills” on the menu.

4) Search “KDVR” or “KWGN” to see the full list of news and weather skills we offer.

5) Click on the skill you want to add (you can add as many as you want). Then click the “Enable” button. Go back to add both a news and weather update.

You’re done! We’ve been added to your Flash Briefing. You can click “Settings” then “Flash Briefing” to adjust the order and settings.

News & weather skills we offer

FOX31 & Channel 2 News

Pinpoint Weather

How to listen to your Flash Briefing

Just ask, “Alexa, What’s my Flash Briefing?” or “Alexa, What’s new?”

The Flash Briefing, including the FOX31 & Channel 2 News update and Pinpoint Weather forecast you enabled, will play on your Echo or other Alexa-enabled device.

Share your feedback

We’d love to hear what you think of our news updates and Pinpoint Weather forecasts for Colorado with Amazon Alexa.

If you have comments, questions, or problems, send an email to web@kdvr.com.