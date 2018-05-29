Coloradans recall Roseanne Barr’s Denver roots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some folks in Denver remember Roseanne Barr's roots in the Mile High City.

Barr's reboot of her show on ABC was canceled after a the actress posted some racist comments on Twitter.

Rhonda Sheya was creative services director for KIMN radio. She remembers in 1984 being approached by a young Roseanne Barr, who was living in southwest Denver.

Sheya, now a radio host for KUHS Radio Denver says the comedienne's personality was already larger than life. Sheya says the TV star's most recent Twitter tirade is one that should have been deleted long before she hit the 'tweet' button.

Greg Nieto's video above has more local reaction to Roseanne's newest controversy.