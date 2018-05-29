14 tornadoes hit Colorado in less than 2 hours on Monday

KIT CARSON COUNTY, Colo. — A total of 14 tornadoes hit Colorado in less than two hours on Monday afternoon.

There were seven in Washington County, three in Kit Carson County, two in Morgan County, and two in Weld County, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service in Boulder on Tuesday.

The tornadoes hit Colorado between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Preliminary data from yesterday's tornadoes: 7 in Washington County, 3 in Kit Carson County, 2 in Morgan County, 2 in Weld County. A total of 14 tornadoes in Colorado between about 5 PM and 6:30 PM Monday. More details coming soon. #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 29, 2018

Video obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2 showed apparent twin tornadoes in Washington County along Highway 36 near Cope, shortly before 5:30 p.m. when the area was under a tornado warning.

A farmer was surrounded by the tornadoes on Monday when his truck got stuck in the sand. He hid in a ditch with three others as he watched tornadoes touch down around him.