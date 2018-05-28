WATCH: Serving Those Who Serve special, ‘Where Heroes Rest: Philippines’

MANILA, Philippines — Tucked away, in the shadow of skyscrapers, you’ll find a sea of heroes resting on a foreign lawn. Thousands of marble crosses, lined up in formation.

FOX31 anchor Jeremy Hubbard recently visited the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines, where more than 17,000 American men and women who died in Asia during World War II are buried. Thousands more, whose bodies were never recovered, are honored on the Wall of the Missing.

Among them, 627 Colorado men… and one Colorado woman.

Our FOX31 Serving Those Who Serve Memorial Day special tells the stories of some of these forgotten Colorado heroes. Including Raymond Adle of Trinidad, who left home as a teenager to serve his country. And Duel Niswonger, who was a farmer on the eastern plains. He joined the Marines in 1939, and was sent to the Philippines – where he died aboard the USS Houston. Then there’s Hazel Eliza Curtis Carlson, a Colorado school teacher who was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she died toward the end of World War II.

They’re all interred or remembered at the Manila cemetery, one of 26 American cemeteries all over the globe. Two years ago, FOX31 took viewers on a journey to several American cemeteries in Europe, to tell the stories of Colorado heroes buried there. To see that Serving Those Who Serve special, “Where Heroes Rest,” click here.