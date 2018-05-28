Tornado watch and severe thunderstorm watch issued, risk of severe weather through the evening

DENVER — A tornado watch has been issued for the eastern plains, covering areas from Limon to Kansas and Akron to Kit Carson through 9 pm. Plus, a severe thunderstorm watch is in place for all metro areas until 9 pm also.

A severe thunderstorm watch has now been issued for all of the metro areas. #cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/KaqBdWvAm0 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) May 28, 2018

Severe weather is possible all across the Front Range and metro areas, not just that watch area listed above.

Strong to severe storms will form over the mountains through the late afternoon, then move over the metro areas, then onto the plains gaining strength and severity the farther east they travel.

For Denver and surrounding cities, be prepared for lightning to be your first impact along with heavy rain and some hail. Not all areas will have this activity, only roughly 40 percent of the area will.

The threat of storms continues into the late evening and very early morning.

Temperatures through the evening will be in the 60s.

