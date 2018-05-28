Thousands to hit streets for 40th Bolder Boulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A Memorial Day tradition will continue Monday with the 40th running of the Bolder Boulder road race.

Up to 50,000 people will hit the streets of Boulder for the 10K race starting at 6:50 a.m.

The race starts near 30th and Walnut streets and finishes in Folsom Field on the University of Colorado campus.

The Memorial Day tribute in Folsom Field begins at noon and includes parachutists coming into the stadium.

Roads coming into Boulder and in the city will be closed and traffic will be heavy on Monday morning.