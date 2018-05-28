Twin tornadoes: Reports of multiple twisters on Colorado’s Eastern Plains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIT CARSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Storm spotters in eastern Colorado have reported sighting at least two tornadoes sweep through the Eastern Plains on Monday evening.

The video above of apparent twin tornadoes was captured in Washington County along Highway 36 near Cope, shortly before 5:30 p.m. when the area was under a Tornado Warning - that warning has expired.

A Tornado Watch is effective until 9:00 p.m. for the counties of Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Washington and Yuma in Colorado.

FOX31 has reporters on the ground covering these storms and letting you know how to stay safe in the event of strong weather near your home.

Hail and heavy rain was reported throughout the metro Denver area Monday afternoon.