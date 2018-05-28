Man arrested in connection to string of Lakewood fires that killed 7 horses, dog

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Lakewood last month that left seven horses and a dog dead, West Metro Fire Rescue said late Sunday night.

Earnest Maynes, 37, has been charged with arson and cruelty to animals.

Four of the suspicious fires were reported early on the morning of April 28, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

Two dumpster fires and a tire fire were reported near West Fourth Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard about 3 a.m.

About a half-hour later, two adjacent barns caught fire in the 5400 block of West Third Avenue, West Metro Fire said.

The barns were deemed a total loss and investigators said the fire was suspicious because of the nearby fires.

Seven horses and a dog died in the fire. Four other dogs were rescued.

