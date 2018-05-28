Denver gay couple says they were stabbed for holding hands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- A night out with friends turned into a real-life nightmare for a Denver couple. Two men were just a few blocks from home when they said a man yelled homophobic slurs at them, then attacked the couple with a knife. They believe they were targeted because they were holding hands.

The two said this happened just after midnight on Sunday, but they don't want this attack to define them. But unfortunately, the two don't feel safe being themselves in the community knowing there are hateful people that are part of this vibrant community.

Denver Police have arrested a man for the attack but they are still investigating the charges.

"I just remember looking at him and telling him it's going to be okay," said Christopher Huizar.

The men suffered multiple stab wounds from a stranger they believe attacked them for being gay.

"I remember him pulling me back and I think that’s when I got stabbed in my back," said Gabriel Roman.

Gabriel and Christopher were on their way home from Church nightclub, walking down 11th and holding hands. They heard a man yell homophobic slurs, then in a matter of seconds they were fighting off an attack.

"We're running and I didn’t realize how bad it was until he's like, "my hand!" and that’s when I took my shirt off and I wrapped it around and there was blood everywhere, like so much blood, said Huizar.

The two ran as fast as they could, finally collapsing in the 7/11 parking lot at Santa Fe & 11th. Bystanders called 911 and helped with their injuries.

"I'm thinking like, my boyfriend is going to die," said Huizar.

Christopher had been stabbed once in the throat, while Gabriel had several deep slashes in his back and his hand.

"It’s way deeper than just the physical damage. Of course we’re relieved this guy is caught or whatever, but there’s still that fright, I guess you could say to who else is out there like that?" said Roman.

But they said the trauma will just make them stronger as a couple.

"It’s not going to stop me from being who I am or showing affection to my significant other but I will definitely be more cautious," said Roman.