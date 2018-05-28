Cooler Memorial Day with a chance of severe afternoon thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will start partly to mostly cloudy with mist on Memorial Day, then there's a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The best chance is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. across the Interstate 25 corridor.

There is a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms with hail, wind, lightning and isolated tornadoes, especially across the eEastern and northeastern Plains.

Highs in Denver on Monday will only reach about 72 degrees.

The mountains can expect morning sun and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Tuesday looks similar.

Drier air moves in Wednesday through Saturday with highs warming to near 90 degrees.

