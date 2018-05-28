California crowd boos, then sings national anthem after announcer says it wouldn’t be played

FRESNO, Calif. — The crowd at a high school softball championship game on Friday night began to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” after it was announced the national anthem would not be played.

The announcer at Fresno State University said the song wouldn’t be played a second time because it was played before an earlier game.

The crowd booed after the announcement, then began to sing anyway — a cappella.

“Honestly, I was shocked (when) the announcer stated, ‘There will be no anthem, let’s just play softball,’” fan Tiffany Marquez told the Fresno Bee.

“Within seconds, you could hear people in the crowd singing and the volume of their voices building. There I was, standing in the middle of a true testament to unity and patriotism.”

Players from Clovis and Buchanan high schools stopped their warmups and faced the American flag. The crowd cheered at the end of the rendition.

Event coordinator Bob Kayajanian told The Fresno Bee that when more than one game is played in a day, the anthem is usually played only before the first game.

“We try to follow with what normally gets done,” Kayajanian said. “It’s all a learning experience for everyone and (going forward) we’re playing the national anthem at every game.”

He said when the crowd “all started singing,” he said it was “obviously a wonderful thing to show off their patriotism.”