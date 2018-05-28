Aurora police searching for missing 12-year-old runaway

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy they are confident ran away from home.

Lucas Vaughan was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday evening in the area of the 2300 block of South Dawson Way.

He is described as 5-feet-6 with a slim build, weighing 90 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes and is possibly wearing a maroon hoodie and Jordans sneakers.

Police have not elaborated on the circumstances regarding his disappearance.

Please call 911 if you see Vaughan.