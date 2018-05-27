Wallet Hub ranks Denver #4 best city for youths to find summer jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Many teens are looking for part-time summer work to keep busy and save up for college. But these days, seasonal employment is hard to come by.

Denver's Water World amusement park is the largest youth employer in the North Metro area by employing one-thousand teens each summer.

High school senior Grant Eppe has worked at Water World for two summers and has learned real-world skills in just a limited amount of time.

Eppe has moved up to customer service, he runs food orders to cabana guests and makes sure they are well taken care of.

"I have to make sure the guests feel welcome, that they're comfortable here, make them feel like they're our first priority," said Eppe.

Eppe has learned responsibility, money management and people skills.

"Last summer I saved enough so that I have at least one year of Front Range [community college] paid for so I worked a decent amount," said Eppe.

"For a lot of our team members it’s their first job so it’s an opportunity for us to work on work ethic and basic job skills," said Bob Owens, Water World general manager.

Wallet Hub ranked 180 markets across the country to find the best and worst cities for seasonal jobs. Denver cracked the top 5 coming in at number 4.

Places like Water World could be why the Mile High city ranked so high on the list.

"They love the experience and it's fun to watch them grow through their Water World career. A lot of them will be leaders on our leadership team and rise up through the ranks before they leave us for the real world," said Owens.