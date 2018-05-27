× Threat for thunderstorms ramps up through rest of holiday weekend

Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still above average, as highs top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Clouds will increase through the day, bringing in the chance for an isolated shower across the eastern plains. Expect mainly dry but breezy conditions along the I-25 corridor and Denver metro area. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for southern Colorado as wind gusts could get as high as 40 miles per hour.

Storms that form along the eastern plains this afternoon will be scattered, but could reach severe criteria. Threats include damaging wind, large hail, as well as a low tornado threat. Conditions will clear out by the evening and overnight hours.

Memorial day will start off cloudy but dry, with temperatures mild in the low 50s. Clouds will hang around through the day as temperatures warm into the middle 70s. Widespread thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon hours across Colorado, including the Denver metro area. Storms will be strong, producing large hail, damaging wind and a low threat for a tornado. Storms will push off onto the plains during the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecast will offer an isolated afternoon storm as temperatures warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions will start to dry out by Thursday and Friday as highs return to the low 90s.

An early preview of the first weekend of June looks warm, with highs staying above average. Saturday’s forecast looks dry and sunny to start the weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.