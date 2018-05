PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A fire that began in Pueblo County Sunday quickly crossed the line into El Paso County by the early evening.

The Test Center Fire had scorched 5,600 acres as of 6:00 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is only 10 percent contained and air resources have been deployed in an attempt to stop the blaze.

We will continue to track this story as it develops.