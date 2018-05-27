Suspect attempting to flee traffic stop hits car, killing 1

DENVER — A crash at W. 1st Avenue and Knox Court killed one person Sunday evening, according to Denver police.

Update: Crash now Fatal. One person confirmed deceased. Multiple street closures in the area. Alternative routes advised. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 28, 2018

According to Sgt. Farr with the Denver Police Department, an officer spotted a silver Dodge without license plates. That officer initiated a stop but the silver Dodge fled west on 1st Avenue until it ran a red light at Knox Court and collided with a red Honda Accord.

The driver of the silver Dodge then tried to flee on foot back Eastbound along 1st but was caught about a block later by DPD.

A rear seat passenger in the Honda Accord died on scene. Two others from the Honda Accord were transported to area hospitals and one of them has critical injuries.

The driver of the silver Dodge was treated on scene for injuries and transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Knox and 1st is closed in all directions Sunday evening.