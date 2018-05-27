Strong to severe storms return for Memorial Day in Denver and on the Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a very active day on the eastern plains of Colorado. There were strong to severe storms all afternoon that will slowly make their way northeast before exiting the state. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place until 8pm tonight for the areas in pink:

Overnight tonight, a few lingering showers and storms are possible on the northern Front Range near the Colorado / Wyoming border. Cloudy skies will linger on the Front Range and eastern plains. A few early morning showers and storms can't be ruled out on the NE plains on Monday.

Denver will start Memorial Day off with mostly cloudy skies. A little sunshine might peak out midday before storms move in during the afternoon. Denver, the Front Range, foothills, and eastern plains have a chance to see severe storms Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow reaching the mid 70s in Denver.

Storms tomorrow afternoon could reach severe limits for the areas in green and yellow. Large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. If you have plans to be outside for your Memorial Day afternoon, have a backup plan and stay weather aware.

Here's the severe weather outlook for tomorrow in Colorado. Denver and the Front Range are in a marginal risk with a slight risk on the eastern plains. Large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are all possible #cowx pic.twitter.com/DFLXSwJ4ZM — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 27, 2018

Tuesday will stay in the 70s with more chances for afternoon storms. High temperatures will warm to the 80s on Wednesday with a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Drier weather moves in Thursday through Saturday with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

