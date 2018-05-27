Logo disqualifies Colorado swim team from state championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A rule-breaking swimsuit cost a Colorado swimming team a state championship in boys swimming and diving this month, high school athletic officials said.

Colorado High School Activities Association officials said a member of the team from Discovery Canyon High School wore the suit with a logo exceeding the size allowed in competition rules during the preliminary 400-yard freestyle relay.

Bert Borgmann, an assistant commissioner with the association, told the Colorado Springs Gazette that coaches are responsible for making sure all team members have suits that follow competition rules.

He said coaches were told to bring any swimmer who may have an illegal suit to a coaches’ meeting before the state meet. Borgmann said four swimmers from other schools attended and were told to change their suits before the meet. None of those swimmers were from Discovery Canyon.

According to the National Federation of High School Association rules, swimsuits cannot have logos larger than 2.25 inches wide and an inch tall. Association officials said that guideline helps avoid any focus on suit brands.

The Discovery Canyon swimmer’s suit included a logo that was nearly twice the permitted size, according to the Colorado association. The student’s name has not been released.

The team was told on May 18, the first day of the state championship meet, that the relay team had been disqualified because of the suit, officials said.

Discovery Canyon coach Dave Burgess called the disqualification “unfortunate” after the meet wrapped up on May 19. According to The Gazette, Burgess declined requests to talk more about the decision.

“We understand and accept the consequences,” Ron Sukle, the school’s athletic director, said in a statement on Friday.

“Regardless of this ruling and the consequences, we are very proud of our swim team and our coach,” he said.