Incredible video: tornado north of Cheyenne as severe storms sweep plains

The above video was shot just west of Cheyenne when The National Weather Service had issued a Tornado Warning effective until 5:00 p.m. for Morgan County. In case of severe weather, residents should to remember to seek shelter in a basement, closet or bathroom on the lowest floor.

According to Meteorologist Jessica Lebel, severe storms will sweep through the eastern plains Sunday night. There will be a good chance for storms along the Front Range on Monday

There is a severe thunderstorm watch effective until 8:00 p.m. for the counties of Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Elbert, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Otero, Phillips, Prowers, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma in Colorado.

