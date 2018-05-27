× 1 dead, 3 injured in overnight shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo.– Aurora Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of East 6th Ave. and North Helena Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Four adults were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when officers arrived on scene. Police state that a male victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

According to a press release, there is currently no one in custody. Officials have yet to release information regarding a possible suspect.

Investigators are currently focusing their attention on the parking lot in front of the Kasbah Nightclub. It appears to be the only business on this strip that would have been open around 2AM. 4 people shot, one man is dead. pic.twitter.com/pLwgBppTk2 — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) May 27, 2018

This is a developing story and we are working to get more information.