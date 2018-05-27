1 dead, 3 injured in overnight shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo.– Aurora Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of East 6th Ave. and North Helena Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday morning.
Four adults were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when officers arrived on scene. Police state that a male victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
According to a press release, there is currently no one in custody. Officials have yet to release information regarding a possible suspect.
This is a developing story and we are working to get more information.