Photos: Wildfire grows in southwest Colorado

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colorado — A wildfire that started Friday in southwestern Colorado had grown by Saturday morning.

Crews were working to map the total acreage for the 358 Fire. It stood at 30-40 acres Friday night. The fire is burning northeast of Durango. Smoke was visible from that city.

“A Type 3 Interagency Incident Management Team assumed management of the fire as of 6:30 a.m., due to the complexity of the fire, extreme drought conditions and expected Red Flag conditions today,” a statement from La Plata County said.

“The lower part of the 358 Fire is 20% contained. The rest of the fire is still open and air support will continue to hit the fire with water. Firefighters will work to increase the containment lines, which were compromised last night, resulting in increased acreage.”

People in about 5 homes were told to evacuate because of the wildfire. Residents in about 200 other homes were on pre-evacuation notice.

No changes to evacuations & pre-evacuations in place for #358Fire. Still on pre-evacuation: Residences on CR 240 between Helen’s Store & CR 502 – this includes ‘Tween Lakes & Enchanted Forest subdivisions. Still evacuated: Residences on west side of CR 501 between CR 240 & 502 — La Plata County, CO (@LaPlataCountyCO) May 26, 2018

The chief of the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District told the Durango Herald the fire started as a result of someone shooting a gun recreationally at a private gun range.