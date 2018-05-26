Summer-like heat, sunshine to start the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Above average temperatures will settle in across Colorado as we start the Memorial Day weekend. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid-90s, near the record high of 95° set back in 1942. It is also an all-time record high for the month of May in Denver.

Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with breezy conditions through the afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for western and southern Colorado, where gusts could get as high as 40 miles per hour.

A few clouds will linger overnight, holding temperatures into the upper 50s to start the day on Sunday. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, topping off in the upper 80s and lower 90s with increasing clouds. An isolated shower or two will be possible during the afternoon, mainly focused along the Eastern Plains.

Storms will build in across Colorado for Memorial Day on Monday. Highs will drop into the upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Strong to possibly severe storms will be possible during the afternoon, with damaging wind and large hail the main concerns.

The chance for isolated storms will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s. Conditions look to dry out by the end of the work week as highs jump right back into the low 90s .

