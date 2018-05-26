Students stand in solidarity with Parkland shooting survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Students across the country made it their mission to make the Parkland, Florida shooting the last mass shooting at a school. Never Again Colorado President, Tay Anderson says they failed, but, not for lack of trying. And their resolve to continue the fight remains evident.

Saturday evening, students and members of the community gathered on the steps of the State Capitol, to pay vigil to those killed at Santa Fe High School, in Texas. They prayed. They sang. They lit candles. They read the names of those killed at a school. And they promised to never forget.

“So it’s not just enough to gather here tonight, and then forget tomorrow,” said Reverend Dr. Timothy Tyler. “We promise that we will not rest, until they are resting in peace, knowing this will never, ever, ever, happen again.”

In silence, students in attendance released ten balloons - one for each shooting victim.