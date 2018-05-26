Storm chances return on Sunday with more warm temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver hit a high temperature of 94 degrees today which was only one degree shy of the record of 95 degrees. Tonight, temperatures will stay mild with dry conditions across Colorado. Winds will stay breezy in spots but will calm down overnight before returning tomorrow.

Sunday won't be as hot as today but will still be warm for this time of year. Denver's afternoon high temperature will reach 88 degrees with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds. Winds will reach up to 35mph in the afternoon making fire danger high. The Front Range only has a 10% chance of an isolated storm on Sunday with better chances staying on the eastern plains.

The eastern plains will see scattered storms through the afternoon and evening. The areas shaded in green and yellow are under a marginal and slight risk to see severe storms. The main threats will be large hail and strong winds but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Storms will clear late tomorrow night.

Thunderstorms will return for Sunday afternoon and evening on the eastern plains where storms could turn strong to severe #cowx pic.twitter.com/WCibIMZlUD — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 26, 2018

Temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year on Memorial Day with a high of 76 degrees expected in Denver. There will be a 40% chance of thunderstorms on the Front Range, eastern plains, and in the mountains Monday afternoon and evening. Storms could be strong to severe with lightning, hail and strong winds. Winds will stay gusty on Monday, especially on the eastern plains.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s on Tuesday with a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Wednesday will climb to the 80s with a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Drier weather moves in on Thursday and stays through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s to end the work week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.