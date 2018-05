Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On this long holiday weekend, waffles are on the minds of a group of friends in Denver.

The breakfast food is being put to a unique use, all in the name of fame.

A group of waffle enthusiasts were able to stack the delicious treat to a tower 67 centimeters high. The group of friends say they are going to try and make this an annual tradition.

Photojournalist Jeff Langan has more.